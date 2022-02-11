Tree giveaway to benefit the community at a local farmer’s market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Farmer’s Market is giving away free trees this Saturday.

Partnering with ReTreePC put on by the Panama City Quality of Life, the giveaway is designed to help bring the canopy of trees back to the community that was lost due to Hurricane Michael.

The trees are free of charge and really easy to get. All you have to do is visit the McKenzie House at McKenzie Park in Panama City this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., or until the trees are gone.

The Farmer’s Market and its many vendors will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

McKenzie Park is located at 218 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401.

