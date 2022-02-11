Advertisement

Upcoming Winter Visitor Appreciation show

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local musician Billy Radar stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about the Annual Billy Rader Winter Visitor Appreciation Show.

The event is taking place on February 12th at the Laketown Wharf Event Center in Panama City Beach. The performances start at 2 p.m. All visitors and locals are welcome to enjoy the family-friendly performances.

For tickets, call 850-866-0450. To hear a sneak peak of what will be performed, watch the video attached to this story.

