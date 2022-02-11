Valentine’s Day dinner cruise

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Captain Anderson’s Mariana is putting on a special alternative to Valentine’s Day.

Instead of the typical dinner date, Captain Anderson is setting up a Valentine’s Day Cruise.

They have multiple time slots where you can eat dinner with that special someone and encounter dolphins. This would be a fun date idea for those who aren’t yet sure what to do for Valentine’s Day.

Don’t worry if you don’t have your sea legs and want to stay grounded, they are also putting on a Valentine’s Dance event that night as well.

For more information, as well as where to make reservations, please visit https://www.captandersonsmarina.com/.

