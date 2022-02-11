Advertisement

Waller Elementary’s Angela Hood earns Golden Apple

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Golden Apple teacher this week is a life-long Bay County resident and she says she loves giving back to local education.

Mrs. Angela Hood teaches third grade at Waller Elementary School in Youngstown.

The Mosley High and FSU Panama City alumna taught Kindergarten for three years before teaching the young Wildcats at Waller.

Mrs. Hood says it’s the students that help her through the day and sometimes they even teach her a thing or two.

“I’ll have kids surprise me with what they know. They can come and teach part of the lesson plan for me. While I’m out and I have a substitute, one day one of my students taught the entire lesson and they got it when I looked at their exit tickets, they all did great,” Hood said.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been roughly three years since the Panama City Mall closed its doors, and it seems not...
Panama City Mall manager says no updates on plans for building after being vacant for 3 years
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
L to R: Glenniecia Larkins, Travon Hutchins
Two facing trafficking charges after drugs found in diaper bag
At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple people injured after Walton Co. crash shuts down Interstate
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after crash in Walton County

Latest News

Floridas proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks is now ready for a vote in the full House Mike...
Florida proposed ban on abortion ready for vote
Florida's proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks is now ready for a vote in the full house.
Florida Proposed Ban on Abortion Ready for Vote
If you hate Valentine’s Day, this event was made just for you
If you hate Valentine's Day, Longboards in Panama City Beach has just the event for you!
Anti-Valentine's Day Interview