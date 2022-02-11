Waller Elementary’s Angela Hood earns Golden Apple

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our Golden Apple teacher this week is a life-long Bay County resident and she says she loves giving back to local education.

Mrs. Angela Hood teaches third grade at Waller Elementary School in Youngstown.

The Mosley High and FSU Panama City alumna taught Kindergarten for three years before teaching the young Wildcats at Waller.

Mrs. Hood says it’s the students that help her through the day and sometimes they even teach her a thing or two.

“I’ll have kids surprise me with what they know. They can come and teach part of the lesson plan for me. While I’m out and I have a substitute, one day one of my students taught the entire lesson and they got it when I looked at their exit tickets, they all did great,” Hood said.

