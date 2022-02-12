Advertisement

3-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road

Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that...
Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that happened around 11 p.m. Friday.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that happened around 11 p.m. Friday.

The road is currently blocked off by Newby’s Booze and Brews and Jin Jin King. Multiple witnesses told NewsChannel 7 the crash happened during a high-speed chase.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter on the scene working to learn more information.

