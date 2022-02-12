3-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that happened around 11 p.m. Friday.

The road is currently blocked off by Newby’s Booze and Brews and Jin Jin King. Multiple witnesses told NewsChannel 7 the crash happened during a high-speed chase.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter on the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.