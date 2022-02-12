Advertisement

Bay County man charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a minor

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local man after they say he was intercepted...
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local man after they say he was intercepted arriving at the residence of a 14-year-old with the intent to engage in sexual activity.(WJHG/WECP)
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County Sheriff’s Officials say they have arrested a local man after he was intercepted arriving at the residence of a 14-year-old with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

Investigators say on January 30, 2022, Kenneth Claude Branum, age 71, of Orlando Ave, Panama City, arranged a meeting with a juvenile by using a social media site. They say Branum coordinated the place and time to meet with his victim for the purposes of sexual activity. The investigation revealed that On January 30, at about 12:30 a.m., Branum arrived at the victim’s house and allegedly engaged in sexual activity.

After this first encounter, the victim’s family found out and contacted the BCSO. Investigators began an investigation into Branum. On Feb. 10, 2022, they say Branum again contacted the victim in hopes of arranging another meeting. The meeting was scheduled.

Investigators say when Branum showed up at the victim’s home, he was intercepted in the driveway of the home by BCSO investigators and arrested. Branum allegedly stated he was at the residence to meet with the victim to engage in sexual activities. Branum was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Battery and Travelling to Meet a Minor.

