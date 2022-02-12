CFO Jimmy Patronis warns against GoFundMe

FLORIDA (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis warns Floridians against using GoFundMe to send donations. Patronis said this comes after GoFundMe threatened to redistribute money from Canadian truckers and other reports of fraud.

Patronis said he’s had an ongoing battle with GoFundMe’s lack of transparency for more than two years. A recent press release from Patronis states that GoFundMe has recently diverted cash from grieving family members at the Surfside condo collapse, and threatened to divert donations from Canadian truckers.

”We are seeing instances where a false narrative will be developed, [and] they’ll go place it on GoFundMe,” Patronis said. “GoFundMe has zero transparency in the way they do business, and the next thing you know, a sympathetic narrative gets on a platform as globally accessible as GoFundMe, people are then literally swindled out of thousands of dollars.”

Patronis said his consumer helpline is ready to help with any GoFundMe related issues. For more help or information, call the consumer hotline at 1-877-693-5236.

