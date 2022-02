PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a bicyclist was traveling along a sidewalk on Northshore Road.

FHP says that when the sidewalk ended the bicyclist entered the roadway where they collided with the front end of a car.

FHP confirms the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

