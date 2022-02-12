Fatal shooting at nightclub in Jackson County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight fatal shooting Saturday.

According to deputies, they were called to a shooting incident at a nightclub in the northwest part of the county. When they arrived at the scene deputies say they located a victim with a gunshot wound.

Deputies confirm the victim did not survive his injuries.

Deputies and Investigators with the JCSO, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Medical Examiner are on the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.

If anyone has information that can assist with this investigation, please contact the JCSO at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Chipola Crimestoppers by calling 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at chipolacrimestoppers.com.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

