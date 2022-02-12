Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating an overnight fatal shooting at the Club Underground in Campbellton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office during the course of the investigation, Quashon Marquez Perry and Forrest Reed were identified suspects.

The sheriff’s office says that Perry was located in Cottondale and taken into custody and charged with an Open Count of Murder and Robbery While Armed with a Firearm. Reed was located in Graceville and taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Robbery With a Firearm.

The sheriff’s office would like to thank Jackson County Fire Rescue, the State’s Attorney’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Graceville Police Department, the Cottondale Police Department, the Marianna Police Department, and the District 14 Medical Examiner’s office for their assistance in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.