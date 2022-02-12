Local resident reacts to Ukraine border crisis.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tensions are rising at the border of Ukraine and this potential crisis is not only impacting those living overseas but also worries locals here in Panama City Beach.

“I have friends and family in Ukraine. I have friends and family in Russia as well. Because we are all from post, Soviet Union countries and no one wants the war no one wants the invasion,” Nataliya Shanina, Ukrainian, said.

Shanina was born in Ukraine and has called Bay County home for the last six years. She’s hoping that the issue doesn’t become a military conflict.

“We just want to live our lives and we are hoping that this conflict is going to be resolved at the office. It is not going to go anywhere else. It is going to be resolved there and no people will be harmed,” Shanina said.

In the meantime, Natalya’s family is trying to stay positive.

“We are trying not to think about it we are trying to live our lives and be busy with our daily duties and chores just hoping for the better resolution of that,” Shanina said.

A resolution that will hopefully leave Natalya’s friends and family unharmed.

“I do not want any conflicts to happen between Russia and Ukraine because I will lose my family members,” Shanina said.

White House officials said on Friday that an additional 3,000 troops are being sent to Poland in case of a possible invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States President Joe Biden are set to speak Saturday.

