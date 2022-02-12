Advertisement

Mardi Gras and Music Festival rolls into night one in PCB

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s laissez les bons temps rouler Friday night in Panama City Beach -- it’s the return of the Mardi Gras And Music Festival this weekend after not being held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Friday night was more focused around a kid’s style Mardi Gras and that’s because Visit Panama City Beach wants everyone to feel included in the festivities no matter your age.

“It’s my favorite year,” Melody Sammuel said.

Purple, green, and gold transformed Pier Park for the Mardi Gras and Music Festival Friday night.

“Yes, it’s the best time ever,” Cameron Dobber siad.

A time that was set aside for the kids to experience Mardi Gras kids’ style.

“All the beads, the lights, the colorful parade, all the things that makes Mardi Gras a tourist destination,” Bear, William, and Odin said.

And speaking of beads...

“We like the beads and the decorations, and we like the things for the kids. I like the beads. Green, green, green, gold,” said Bear and Willam.

There was no shortage of what makes Mardi Gras, Mardi Gras.

“Well I got a hundred of them. Well, I got like a thousand of them. I got a pirate ring and a glow stick,” said Cameron.

The kids’ parades were filled with children young and old throwing beads and...

“She got candy,” said Melody.

A night that left some speechless and left others rolling.

“Today’s the best. It’s the best day ever,” said Melody.

A day these kids and families will remember as good times rolling in Panama City Beach.

For Saturday’s schedule, visit Visit Panama City Beach Mardi Gras

