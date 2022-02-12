Police cracking down on drinking and driving during the Super Bowl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, local police want people to know that they are staying diligent.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association said 10,142 traffic deaths involved drunk driving in 2019. Another study showed Super Bowl Sunday has the most DUI and fatal crashes, just second to New Year’s Eve by only 3 percent.

Locals such as Jonathan Murray have plans for the big game day.

“We’ll be drinking and cooking somewhere for sure,” Murray said.

Sports Bars like Beef O’ Brady’s in Panama City Beach are also getting ready for the big day.

“We ordered lots of chicken wings and the keg coolers stocked up well,” Owner Allen Cotton said.

The Panama City Police Department said they want residents to be aware and stay safe on the road.

“If you drink and drive, you’re gonna get arrested and it’s gonna cost you probably a minimum of about $10,000,” Panama City Police Officer Sergeant Jared Hicks said.

Hicks said if you are going to be drinking that day, call an Uber or a Lyft.

Murray said he agrees. “If I go anywhere, I’ll be Ubering without a doubt,” he said.

Experts said the post-game period, which is two hours after the game ends, is the most dangerous time for drinking and driving. The increase in fatal crashes rises to 82 percent.

Police said a blood level of more than 0.08 percent is illegal and will result in a DUI. So if you plan on getting behind the wheel, stay sober or get pulled over.

