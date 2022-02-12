Advertisement

Police cracking down on drinking and driving during the Super Bowl

Police cracking down on drinking and driving for Super Bowl Sunday
Police cracking down on drinking and driving for Super Bowl Sunday(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, local police want people to know that they are staying diligent.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association said 10,142 traffic deaths involved drunk driving in 2019. Another study showed Super Bowl Sunday has the most DUI and fatal crashes, just second to New Year’s Eve by only 3 percent.

Locals such as Jonathan Murray have plans for the big game day.

“We’ll be drinking and cooking somewhere for sure,” Murray said.

Sports Bars like Beef O’ Brady’s in Panama City Beach are also getting ready for the big day.

“We ordered lots of chicken wings and the keg coolers stocked up well,” Owner Allen Cotton said.

The Panama City Police Department said they want residents to be aware and stay safe on the road.

“If you drink and drive, you’re gonna get arrested and it’s gonna cost you probably a minimum of about $10,000,” Panama City Police Officer Sergeant Jared Hicks said.

Hicks said if you are going to be drinking that day, call an Uber or a Lyft.

Murray said he agrees. “If I go anywhere, I’ll be Ubering without a doubt,” he said.

Experts said the post-game period, which is two hours after the game ends, is the most dangerous time for drinking and driving. The increase in fatal crashes rises to 82 percent.

Police said a blood level of more than 0.08 percent is illegal and will result in a DUI. So if you plan on getting behind the wheel, stay sober or get pulled over.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Lynn Haven Thursday night.
One dead after car vs. bicyclist crash in Lynn Haven
The entrance to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is in for some changes within...
New State Road 388 expansion opening soon
Kid Rock
Kid Rock to perform at Thunder Beach in PCB
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after crash in Walton County
Code Enforcement tips
No more anonymous complaints to code enforcement

Latest News

Cloudy weather gives way to sunny & colder weather by Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Cloudy weather gives way to sunny & colder weather by Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Local resident reacts to Ukraine border crisis.
Local resident reacts to Ukraine border crisis
Richard Morgan, 35, Jamaica
Jamaican man arrested for attempting to steal money from elderly woman