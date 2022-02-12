Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Big changes are coming this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder start to the weekend, but a much colder ending. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/lows in the 40s to near 50. On Saturday the clouds remain & rain chances will remain low. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will clear the clouds out and bring in much colder air on Sunday. Lows will start Sunday in the mid 40s. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph Saturday night into Sunday. By Monday AM we could see freezing temperatures inland w/mid 30s at the coast.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

