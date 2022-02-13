Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 12th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

1A Girl’s State Weightlifting Meet:

129 Class Braeden Smith/Altha State Title in Traditional

169 Class Sydni Free/Freeport State Title in Snatch/Third Place in Traditional

Boy’s High School Soccer:

5A Regional Semifinal:

Matanzas 0 Arnold 5

4A Regional Semifinal:

West Florida 2 South Walton 7

2A Regional Semifinal:

Port St. Joe 1 St. John Paul II 0

Juco Baseball:

Walters State 10 Chipola 7

Motlow State 0 Northwest Florida 10

Motlow State 6 Northwest Florida 7

Juco Softball:

Southern Union 5 Northwest Florida 9

Central Alabama 1 Gulf Coast 5

Gordon State 4 Northwest Florida 10

Lake Land 2 Gulf Coast 7

Juco Women’s Basketball:

Northwest Florida 82 Tallahassee 50

Pensacola 56 Chipola 69

