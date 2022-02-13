Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 12th
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
1A Girl’s State Weightlifting Meet:
129 Class Braeden Smith/Altha State Title in Traditional
169 Class Sydni Free/Freeport State Title in Snatch/Third Place in Traditional
Boy’s High School Soccer:
5A Regional Semifinal:
Matanzas 0 Arnold 5
4A Regional Semifinal:
West Florida 2 South Walton 7
2A Regional Semifinal:
Port St. Joe 1 St. John Paul II 0
Juco Baseball:
Walters State 10 Chipola 7
Motlow State 0 Northwest Florida 10
Motlow State 6 Northwest Florida 7
Juco Softball:
Southern Union 5 Northwest Florida 9
Central Alabama 1 Gulf Coast 5
Gordon State 4 Northwest Florida 10
Lake Land 2 Gulf Coast 7
Juco Women’s Basketball:
Northwest Florida 82 Tallahassee 50
Pensacola 56 Chipola 69
