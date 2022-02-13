Cool and cloudy Saturday Night, Sunny Super Bowl Sunday Ahead!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will continue to be cloudy as a cold front approaches us from the west. Once it slides through tomorrow morning, we will see skies become mostly sunny. It will be breezy as high pressure builds in which will allow for cooler temps in the mid 50s to around 60 for highs. It will be a great day for any Super Bowl plans and parties! Just be sure to bundle up! Sunday night will get much colder across northwest Florida as lows fall into the upper 20s inland to lower 30s along the coast under mostly clear skies.

Valentine’s day will be chilly and bright as high pressure remains in control. Highs will be in the mid 50s to near 60 for Monday followed by a cold night with lows in the 30s.

Towards the middle of the week, a warm moist air mass will settle in promoting a southerly flow. Temps are expected to warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warm moist air comes ahead of a strong frontal system that could bring us some strong storms Thursday before cooler air moves in again in time for next weekend.

