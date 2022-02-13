Local business celebrating team being in Super Bowl

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For nearly four decades, Who Dey Prints and Embroidery owner Emily Davila and her family have watched their beloved Cincinnati Bengals miss the big game.

But this Super Bowl Sunday is a different story.

“Well after 33 years of heartache, it’ll be nice to finally have a win,” Davila said.

”We’ve been waiting, I’ve literally waited my whole life for this. The last time they won a playoff game I was one month old,” Rob Bell, Davila’s brother said.

Davila and her family are natives from Ohio, they relocated to the Panhandle in the early 80′s.

But their love for the Bengals moved with them and never stopped.

“When Emily was little we had one TV, and in order to get to watch football, we had to have majority rule. So I would paint her face, give her soda, give her chips so she would watch TV with me. So she became a Bengal fan,” Bob Bell, or Bengal Bob, a name family and friends call him.

When the time came for Davila to name her business, she had one thought in mind paying homage to her favorite team.

“We were sitting around a round table just joking and then we said Who Dey and it just stuck,” Davila said.

Ahead of the matchup, the Bell-Davila clan are finishing up preparations and getting their chants fine-tuned.

“Who Dey Who Dey, Who Dey gonna beat them Bengals”, Nobody, Bell said.

Bell even has a projection on what he feels the final score will be.

“It’s gonna be 27-24, because a Bengal game without question is an emotional roller coaster ride, so get ready,” Bell said

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.