Locals discuss if they’re Valentine’s Day ready

If you still haven't decided where to take your special someone, we have plenty of ideas for you.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re scrambling to find something special for your loved one on Valentine’s Day, you’re not alone.

A recent survey from RetailMeNot reported that one in 10 Americans wait until the very last minute to buy something special for their Valentine.

So if you’re wanting to order that bouquet of roses or a nice box of chocolates, you might want to hurry.

However, one resident in Panama City Beach is making sure his special someone isn’t disappointed come Monday.

“I got my wife a dozen roses that are beautiful and a couple of things extra I can’t discuss right now but she’s very happy I’ve got the groceries for the game so we’re all set to go,” said shopper James White.

White said Valentine’s Day is a special time of year for him since he used to grow roses himself.

“I have specific things I buy because I used to grow roses and I know good roses,” White said.

He said it’s a tradition to get his wife flowers every year for her birthday and Valentine’s Day.

Other shoppers were ready to celebrate the special day in style, too.

“I’m super prepared,” said Quinisha Smith. “We’re football crazy so football’s going to be our love for Valentine’s Day and just a home-cooked dinner, wine, just a regular football Sunday.”

While local grocery stores and flower shops might have roses left in stock, be sure to have other ideas in mind just in case you’re out of luck.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

