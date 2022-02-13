Advertisement

Mardi Gras and Music Festival 2022 Wraps

Mardi Gras and music festival continues through the weekend
By Tony Reese
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mardi Gras festivities continued into Saturday after the festival kicked off Friday evening.

Saturday, the community saw the return of the Mardi Gras parade where members from all over the area came out and showed out with their best Mardi Gras-themed floats and attire.

The beads were flying, the music was blasting, and everywhere you turned you could see the excitement of everyone taking in the celebration.

Some for the first time.

”Well we’ve been seeing signs everywhere and we heard people talking about the big Mardi Gras Parade. Neither of us has ever been to New Orleans. So we figured why not come out close to home,” David Porter, a first-time festival-goer, said.

“We are from Alabama we usually celebrate in Mobile. But we came to Panama City, we love the beach, so we love the Mardi Gras here,” April Eldrich, another first-time festival-goer, said.

The festival wrapped up with a firework show Saturday evening.

