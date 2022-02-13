Advertisement

Panama City hosts community workshop for Black History Month

Panel discussion held at A.D. Harris Learning Center
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To honor Black History Month, The Community Redevelopment Center (CRA) hosted “Facing the Past: Preservation and Commemoration, Saturday morning.

The program featured how local historians are preserving African-American history in Bay County. It included documents, objects, and photographs. Community members were encouraged to bring their own items.

A panel discussion was held for everyone to speak about the next steps to take for Bay County and what else can be done to preserve this history.

Director of Community Development/CRA Michael Johnson said in the future, he hopes the youth can get more involved.

“I know currently it’s not taught in the schools and as you can see in our room today, most of the attendees are older individuals.”

Johnson said a suggestion made Saturday included developing an academy during the Summer so kids can get involved. He hopes to implement that and keep African-American history alive in Bay County.

