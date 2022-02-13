ZooWorld hosts Valentine’s Day kissing booth

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting a kissing booth to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a unique way.

This event is a fundraiser and all proceeds went to various care items for the animals at ZooWorld.

Animals you could pucker up with included a tortoise, goat, bunnies, baby alligator, and even a cockroach. Prices for each started at $5.

Zookeeper Kristyn Oliver said she created this event to provide better care for all the animals she loves.

“All 140 of them are my kids, I want to do everything I can to give them the best life possible.”

This event will be held all weekend long. You can purchase tickets online or at the entrance.

