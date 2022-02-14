Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure everything is up to par.

Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) officials will be coming to the Sheriff’s Office on March 29th to examine every aspect of its policies and procedures, including management, operation, and support services. Officials said the Sheriff’s Office must comply with more than 250 standards to pass the test. Many of the standards are reportedly critical to life, health, and safety issues.

“The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other locations where compliance can be witnessed,” said Amanda Rubel, an inspector with CFA.

When the process is finished, and if BCSO meets the standards, it will be valid for three years. This year would mark the 20th year for BCSO reaching the “Excelsior” status.

“Excelsior-level accreditation remains a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford.

