Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation is underway after troopers reported finding a car on the side of the road with bloodstains and bullet holes in it.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, early Saturday morning a trooper found a white Nissan Ultima abandoned. The vehicle was left running and had bloodstains on the front seat.

The trooper also said he noticed a bullet hole in the white front door. The left door was also left cracked open

According to the trooper, a Glock-style pistol was left on the floorboard and appeared to have blood on it.

Troopers say this vehicle is not related to the nightclub shooting that occurred in Jackson County early Saturday morning.

