Advertisement

Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property

Florida unclaimed property treasure hunt
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is encouraging those with Valentine-themed names to check the Florida Unclaimed Property Database. Who knows, you might find some hidden treasure.

“People don’t realize one in five Floridians have something in our unclaimed property vault,” Patronis, said. “It wasn’t long ago that I was on a phone call taking a call in one of our call banks and 25 thousand dollars was going to a family that didn’t know it existed.”

For those who may not know what unclaimed property is, it is a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. That’s according to the CFO.

“If it is lost if it is in our hands and we would love to reunite you with what is your money,” Patronis said. “Again over 300 million dollars was distributed last year to those that decided to check out our website.”

But how do you search for unclaimed property in the state? It’s easy all you need is a computer and the internet.

Just go to FLtreasurehunt.gov, you’ll type in your name, a loved one names your business the list goes on and on and just simply hit search.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that...
Crash on Front Beach Road
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local man after they say he was intercepted...
Bay County man charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a minor
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested
Fatal bicycle crash
Fatal bicycle crash
Richard Morgan, 35, Jamaica
Jamaican man arrested for attempting to steal money from elderly woman

Latest News

Following Super Bowl 56, several people gave their reactions on how they thought the game went.
Local Super Bowl Sunday fan reactions
If you still haven't decided where to take your special someone, we have plenty of ideas for you.
Locals discuss if they’re Valentine’s Day ready
Well, the good times continued to roll in Panama City Beach, as day two of the Mardi Gras and...
Mardi Gras and Music Festival 2022 Wraps
For nearly four decades, Who Dey Prints and Embroidery owner Emily Davila and her family have...
Local business celebrating team being in Super Bowl