Local Super Bowl Sunday fan reactions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We now know who the champions are for Super Bowl 56. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a close one 23 to 20.

Several establishments across Bay County held celebrations to cap off the big game. At Dat Cajun Place, football fans came out to cheer on teams, who might not have had a team in the fight, but they say they were just here to watch some good football.

“I mean I am a Jacksonville Jaguars fan and we are at the bottom of the game, But given the two teams that played tonight. I was going for the Rams they haven’t won in quite a long time I think since Kurt Warner was playing quarterback for them and it was an exciting place,” Bryan Tutin, a football fan, said.

One fan in attendance, practically rooted for both teams but cheered on the Rams, in honor of one of his favorite college players.

I’m actually a big Matthew Stafford fan so it’s really cool to see him go from Detroit to LA and win one in the first year he’s there. So it’s really cool to see that happen,” Daniel Schatzman, another football fan, said.

Schatzman says as a fan it’s been a really good year to be a Georgia Bulldog fan.

“Dawgs won the national championship, Matt Stafford won the Super Bowl, what more could you ask for you know what I’m saying,” Schatzman said.

If there was one way to sum out how fans felt Sunday night.

“Just a good time, just a good time,” Tutin said.

A good time to watch a good game.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.