Advertisement

Local Super Bowl Sunday fan reactions

Super Bowl Sunday local fan reactions
By Tony Reese
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We now know who the champions are for Super Bowl 56. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a close one 23 to 20.

Several establishments across Bay County held celebrations to cap off the big game. At Dat Cajun Place, football fans came out to cheer on teams, who might not have had a team in the fight, but they say they were just here to watch some good football.

“I mean I am a Jacksonville Jaguars fan and we are at the bottom of the game, But given the two teams that played tonight. I was going for the Rams they haven’t won in quite a long time I think since Kurt Warner was playing quarterback for them and it was an exciting place,” Bryan Tutin, a football fan, said.

One fan in attendance, practically rooted for both teams but cheered on the Rams, in honor of one of his favorite college players.

I’m actually a big Matthew Stafford fan so it’s really cool to see him go from Detroit to LA and win one in the first year he’s there. So it’s really cool to see that happen,” Daniel Schatzman, another football fan, said.

Schatzman says as a fan it’s been a really good year to be a Georgia Bulldog fan.

“Dawgs won the national championship, Matt Stafford won the Super Bowl, what more could you ask for you know what I’m saying,” Schatzman said.

If there was one way to sum out how fans felt Sunday night.

“Just a good time, just a good time,” Tutin said.

A good time to watch a good game.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that...
Crash on Front Beach Road
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local man after they say he was intercepted...
Bay County man charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a minor
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested
Fatal bicycle crash
Fatal bicycle crash
Richard Morgan, 35, Jamaica
Jamaican man arrested for attempting to steal money from elderly woman

Latest News

Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
If you still haven't decided where to take your special someone, we have plenty of ideas for you.
Locals discuss if they’re Valentine’s Day ready
Well, the good times continued to roll in Panama City Beach, as day two of the Mardi Gras and...
Mardi Gras and Music Festival 2022 Wraps
For nearly four decades, Who Dey Prints and Embroidery owner Emily Davila and her family have...
Local business celebrating team being in Super Bowl