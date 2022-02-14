Local teacher serves students and the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Giving back to your community can leave a lasting impact on those around you.

2nd Lieutenant Joshua Flaig serves as a math teacher and boys wrestling coach at Arnold High School. Valentine’s Day was his first day back after being on leave since August of 2021 for basic training and officer school.

Teaching is a passion for Joshua as his school meant so much to him.

“School had a big influence on me,” Flaig said. “And I just wanted to give back.”

Teaching isn’t the only way Joshua has chosen to give back to his community. He also wanted to serve in the Florida Army National Guard.

“It’s perfect for me because I get to serve my community, serve my country, and also be around for my family and the kids at Arnold,” Flaig said. “Because I absolutely love Arnold.”

If Joshua is asked why he loves teaching, the answer is quickly given.

“Oh God, it’s easy, the kids,” Flaig said. “The kids 100 percent.”

As students come and go at Arnold High School, Joshua wants to leave them with a lasting message.

“Being present is a big deal. That’s important in being a father, it’s important in being a spouse, it’s important in being a friend.”

He also wants to remind them to look out for others.

“Your presence and your influence on someone can really make an impact,” Flaig said.

An impact he hopes to leave for a lifetime.

