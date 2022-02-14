Making a last-minute meal for your Valentine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you still trying to figure out what to do for someone special this Valentine’s Day? Well, you’re in luck.

Chef Kali Davis, CEO and owner of Plate To Plate, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio Valentine’s Day morning to show us a quick and easy last-minute meal to make for your Valentine.

Chef Kali made a quick and simple meal of scallops, risotto, with a side salad.

To get the recipe for this meal, you can watch all of the segments attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.