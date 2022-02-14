Advertisement

Remembering the legacy of Wes Burnham

Remembering his lasting legacy in Bay County.
Remembering his lasting legacy in Bay County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The family of Wes Burnham confirmed with NewsChannel 7 on Monday that Mr. Burnham passed on Sunday.

Mr. Burnham has left a lasting legacy in Panama City Beach by helping to develop Edgewater Beach Resort, Long Beach Resort, EnSoleil Resort as well as Hombre Golf Course and Gulf World.

The family says a celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 16 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn.

