Showing love for Parkinson’s caretakers this Valentine’s Day

The group offers support to those living with Parkinson's and their caretakers.
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Day to day life isn’t always easy for someone living with Parkinson’s Disease.

“We’ve been married for 48 years, and it’s just natural to try to take care of him,” Judy Fitzpatrick, a caretaker for her husband who has Parkinson’s, said.

On Valentine’s Day, 3085 Thrive, a Panama City Beach Parkinson’s Support Group, wanted to show appreciation for their support systems.

“I tell you I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her helping me,” Walt Fitzpatrick, a member of 3085 Thrive who is living with Parkinson’s, said. “I wouldn’t be here right now if she wasn’t behind me.”

These caretakers spend their days helping with organizing medicine, making doctor appointments, transportation, and so much more.

“Joy that Phylis has brought to me, support as my caregiver, she makes it easy to get up in the morning,” Greg Ritscher, founder of 3085 Thrive, who is also living with Parkinson’s, said.

It’s a journey in life these couples say is a bit easier together.

“Together we’re able to face Parkinson’s and all the other things life throws at you,” Phylis Ritscher, Greg’s wife and supporter, said. “On Valentine’s Day, I’m glad he’s my valentine, Parkinson’s and all.”

Group members hope to spread love and support to this community and help people with Parkinson’s thrive in life.

“It’s the club that no one wants to join, but once you’re in the club, you might as well learn to thrive,” Greg said.

This club isn’t here to find a cure for Parkinson’s but to be a part of everyone’s cure.

“Approximately 64,000 Floridians have Parkinson’s disease, and our group here is designed to give them hope,” Greg said.

Providing hope and love for people with Parkinson’s, and their caretakers, this Valentine’s Day.

3085 Thrive meets on the second Monday of every month at Woodlawn Church. For more information, email Greg at gregritscher@gmail.com.

