Start your Valentine’s Day off with a beautiful bouquet of flowers

By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air.

Whether you are celebrating over a home-cooked meal or out on the town, flowers are a staple of every Valentine’s Day.

Roses are the most common flower sold on Valentine’s Day, but what do you add to your roses to make a beautiful bouquet at home?

“Bells of Ireland can give it some height, and then Monte Casino gives it a nice filler,” Ashley Page, Owner and Operator of Beach House Florist, said. “You can continue to add your pretty roses to it, and give it at different heights and angles.”

Bouquets also pair well with chocolates, wines, stuffed animals, and many other things.

If you do decide to build your flowers at home, make sure to cut the stems at an angle. Doing so allows your flowers to drink up the water better than cutting them straight across.

For those last-minute shoppers out there, rest easy knowing there is still time to get a lovely bouquet.

“We have flowers available for pickup,” Page said. “We will have your valentine her special flowers ready to go.”

