Advertisement

Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.(Tinder via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No photos, just a chat - at first.

The dating app Tinder announced the new feature called “blind date.”

It encourages users to talk before they can see what each other looks like.

Anyone who tries this new feature will answer some questions, and they will see answers from their potential matches based on the responses.

After that, they get put in a timed chat.

They can choose to chat and then if they both swipe right, their profiles and photos are revealed.

Tinder says it’s led to 40 % more matches than the “fast chat” feature.

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users as of 2022.

Some rivals include Bumble, which has about 5 million users.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that...
Crash on Front Beach Road
Fatal bicycle crash
Fatal bicycle crash
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested
Richard Morgan, 35, Jamaica
Jamaican man arrested for attempting to steal money from elderly woman

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air.
Start your Valentine’s Day off with a beautiful bouquet of flowers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Amid Ukraine tensions, Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West