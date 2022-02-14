Valentine’s Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar and plenty of sunshine comes our way to start the day. So ready the shades and reach for something warm to wear out the door.

Temperatures are downright chilly as most of us are getting started in the 30s. But there are some freezing temperatures and 20s inland! We’re quite dry outside, so I don’t think we’ll have to worry too much about frost.

With plenty of sunshine this morning, we’ll warm decently from the cold start. But we may not reach the 50s until late morning. And by midday, we’ll see some upper level clouds moving in which could start to filter out some sunshine at times. That will slow our warming into the afternoon as the clouds increase a bit. Highs will top out around the low 60s for about an hour near 2 or 3pm. Keep the extra layer handy throughout the day today and especially if you’re heading out for the evening drive home from work or school as we’ll cool quickly back down through the 50s.

With high pressure in place at the surface, we’ll see just upper level clouds in place tonight. That will still allow for decent cooling overnight as lows return to near freezing inland to near 40 on the coast. Mostly sunny skies return for Tuesday with highs rebounding further into the mid 60s for a seasonal feel.

The ridge starts sliding east of our area on Wednesday, but still brings another mostly sunny day with a more spring-like feel as highs reach the 70s. Rain chances build in for the late week forecast as a cold front approaches late Thursday into Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with upper level clouds increasing into the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a great start to the week with warming temperatures ahead.

