2 arrested in recent ‘Club Underground’ shooting in Jackson Co.

Two shootings in two months
Quashan Marquez Perry and Forrest Reed have been charged in Saturday's night club shooting.
Quashan Marquez Perry and Forrest Reed have been charged in Saturday's night club shooting.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at a Campbellton Night Club left one man dead, but this is the second shooting at this night club in the last two months.

‘Club Underground’ is a night club on Dionne Road, just off State Road 231 in Campbellton. After Saturday’s shooting, Quashan Marquez Perry is being charged with an open count of murder and robbery while being armed with a firearm. Forrest Reed is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and robbery with a firearm.

Just two months ago, on Christmas Day, another shooting took place at ‘Club Underground,’ and left two people with non life threatening injuries.

We’re told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate these crimes.

NewsChannel 7 has requested incident reports from this night club over the last six months and will update when that information becomes available.

