22nd Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach is kicking off its 22nd Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The Gumbo Cook-Off will be located at Parker Park and people will be able to buy tickets at ticket booths at the park.

With the purchase of tickets, people will be able to taste as much gumbo and Brunswick stew as they like.

This event will be judged prior to doors being opened as 26 teams will compete for the coveted Gumbo King prize.

The winner will be announced around midday.

All proceeds raised will go toward the Special Events for Mexico Beach’s Best Blast on the Beach July 4th firework show.

