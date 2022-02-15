Advertisement

Florida sees highest number of U.S. travelers in state’s history

Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly 40 million people visited the state between...
Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly 40 million people visited the state between October and December 2021.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tourism in Florida continues to thrive.

Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly 40 million people visited the state between October and December 2021.

We’re told these numbers surpass pre-pandemic levels. DeSantis said overall, nearly 118 million U.S. travelers visited the state in 2021. He said this is the highest level in Florida’s history.

VISIT FLORIDA officials said 29 million Americans visited the Sunshine State in the last three months of 2021. They added about 1.5 million overseas visitors took a trip to Florida between October and December 2021. Most of these visitors, according to Governor DeSantis, were from Latin American countries. He said more than 700,000 of the state’s international visitors came from Colombia.

More than 350,000 Canadians also traveled to Florida over this same time period.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Latest News

Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by theNewsChannel 7 studio to show us some old videos he’s...
It’s Time Travel Tuesday!
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by theNewsChannel 7 studio to show us some old videos he’s...
Time Travel Tuesday 2/15
NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce tells us more about the gumbo event happening this weekend.
Gumbo Event Interview
They are in need of donations!
Local cheer team looking for donations to get to Nationals