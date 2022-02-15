Former WJHG Sports anchor survives shot from the ice!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday we catch up with our good friend and former WJHG Sports Anchor Joel Sebastianelli who is now working the sports beat up in Toledo Ohio. We’re happy to report Joel’s OK. You’ll understand that after hearing about what happened while Joel was conducting an interview Monday with Noah Egan, a defenseman for a high school hockey team in Toledo!

As they two talked with the camera rolling, one of the players on the ice behind Egan sent a pass across the ice, which was missed by the player it was intended for. The puck then shot up over the boards and struck Joel’s camera, and then Joel’s forehead on the ricochet.

A few noteworthy things here. Joel, ever the professional, absorbed the blow, and then went right on with his interview.

Egan, the interview subject reacted to the hit, but also moves on quickly. He’s a hockey player!

Joel reporting to us a minor headache and a bit of a bump to his forehead.. We’re glad this wasn’t much worse and Joel seems to be OK.

