Advertisement

Greenwood Supermarket to reopen in March

Smith says he hopes to have the store opened by the end of March.
Smith says he hopes to have the store opened by the end of March.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a little over three years since Bill Smith’s Greenwood Supermarket was damaged by Hurricane Michael, then destroyed by a fire just a few weeks later.

“[We] lost everything in it, had to start all over again,” Smith said.

One Greenwood resident said the store closing changed the community.

“Greenwood had nothing then, except the only thing they got is a dollar store out here,” Resident Kenneth King said.

Smith has decided to reopen the supermarket at a new location. Shoppers won’t have to look far to find the new store, because Smith decided to build it right next door.

“Well I had plans years ago to build a new store,” Smith said. “Now it’s up to time that we’re in the process of building the new store like I always wanted to do.”

According to Smith, this new store will be bigger and better.

“We’re going to have a bigger deli, fried chicken, potato logs, hot meals, going to have pizzas, going to have a beer cave to walk in,” Smith said.

There has been no lack of community support while the store is being built.

“You wouldn’t believe the people waiting to get opened, everywhere you go wanting to know when we’re going to get opened,” Smith said.

“I’ve been checking every week to see when they’re hopefully gonna get it open,” King said.

Both residents and Smith say they’re excited to see what this new supermarket has in store. We’re told they’re working on getting a few more permits, and they hope to have the new Greenwood Supermarket open by the end of March.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Latest News

Deerik Marquis Bell has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder,...
Outrigger Lounge murder suspect now in custody, on the run since Labor Day weekend
Mexico Beach is kicking off their 22nd Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday February 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
22nd Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off
Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly 40 million people visited the state between...
Florida sees highest number of U.S. travelers in state’s history
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by theNewsChannel 7 studio to show us some old videos he’s...
It’s Time Travel Tuesday!