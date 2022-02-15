Greenwood Supermarket to reopen in March

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a little over three years since Bill Smith’s Greenwood Supermarket was damaged by Hurricane Michael, then destroyed by a fire just a few weeks later.

“[We] lost everything in it, had to start all over again,” Smith said.

One Greenwood resident said the store closing changed the community.

“Greenwood had nothing then, except the only thing they got is a dollar store out here,” Resident Kenneth King said.

Smith has decided to reopen the supermarket at a new location. Shoppers won’t have to look far to find the new store, because Smith decided to build it right next door.

“Well I had plans years ago to build a new store,” Smith said. “Now it’s up to time that we’re in the process of building the new store like I always wanted to do.”

According to Smith, this new store will be bigger and better.

“We’re going to have a bigger deli, fried chicken, potato logs, hot meals, going to have pizzas, going to have a beer cave to walk in,” Smith said.

There has been no lack of community support while the store is being built.

“You wouldn’t believe the people waiting to get opened, everywhere you go wanting to know when we’re going to get opened,” Smith said.

“I’ve been checking every week to see when they’re hopefully gonna get it open,” King said.

Both residents and Smith say they’re excited to see what this new supermarket has in store. We’re told they’re working on getting a few more permits, and they hope to have the new Greenwood Supermarket open by the end of March.

