Local cheer team looking for donations to get to Nationals

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven Raiders Cheerleading Team is headed for Nationals in Orlando.

The organization has 4 squads competing March 11-12 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Raiders cheer coach said they have already spent about $40,000 to get the 4 teams to this point, and are in need of community support for more.

To donate, click here. To keep up with the squads’ journey on Facebook click here.

To hear from the cheerleaders and to find out other ways to donate, you can watch the full segment above.

