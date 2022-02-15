Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Warmer days area ahead this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle w/near freezing temps & frost inland w/temps close to 40 near the coast. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Wednesday we should see 70s area wide. Our next chance of rain comes Thursday into Friday with the approach of a front. That front should clear things out though for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested
Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that...
Crash on Front Beach Road
Fatal bicycle crash
Fatal bicycle crash

Latest News

Moisture will be on the increase this week leading to rain by Thursday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a bit of upper level clouds arrive into the afternoon.
Valentine’s Day Forecast
Sunny and chilly day for celebrating love!
Cold temps tonight! Bright and chilly Valentine’s Day ahead!
Cloudy weather gives way to sunny & colder weather by Sunday.
Weekend Forecast