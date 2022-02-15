One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Update: a motorcyclist has died after a crash in Panama City Beach at around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Lt. Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, said a Ford F-150 was the other vehicle involved.

This roadway will be closed for the time being to allow the Traffic Homicide Unit to conduct its investigation.

A motorcycle crash resulting in injuries has been reported in Panama City Beach.

Lt. Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, said the accident happened at Panama City Beach Parkway (Back Beach Road) and Allison Avenue.

King said there is a roadblock, so please drive through that area with caution, and expect delays.

