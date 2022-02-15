Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted on murder charges in Jackson County was arrested in Washington County Monday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they worked with the U.S. Marshals Task Force to catch Garett Dickens, 38. They say Dickens had warrants out from Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.