Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted on murder charges in Jackson County was arrested in Washington County Monday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they worked with the U.S. Marshals Task Force to catch Garett Dickens, 38. They say Dickens had warrants out from Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

