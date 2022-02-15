Operation Spay Bay hits major milestone

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Operation Spay Bay has been going strong since March of 2014 and it doesn’t intend on slowing down anytime soon.

“We usually have 60 to 100 or better a day,” says Operation Spay Bay’s Cathy Harpe.

In fact, it did its 70-thousandth surgery on Monday all by local rescue groups coming together to fix an issue in the community.

Getting the surgery done early is important, though.

Overpopulation is a serious issue not only in Florida but also throughout the U.S.

That’s why places like Operation Spay Bay let people bring their dogs and cats in to get spayed or neutered at an affordable price.

“The cost, I mean, under a 50-pound animal here is $80,” Harpe said. “A cat is $55 and a dog over 50 pounds is $100. If the dog is over 100 pounds you’re looking at $120.”

The non-profit says vet clinics can cost anywhere from 400 to 800 dollars to get the same procedure done.

While completing 70-thousand surgeries is monumental, Operation Spay Bay believes it’ll reach 100 thousand in the near future.

“It won’t take us long to get to 100 grand,” Harpe said.

You can call Operation Spay Bay directly or schedule an appointment online if you have a pet that needs to be fixed.

The vet at the clinic said the surgery itself only takes a few minutes.

