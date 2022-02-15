Advertisement

Outrigger Lounge murder suspect now in custody, on the run since Labor Day weekend

Deerik Marquis Bell has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder,...
Deerik Marquis Bell has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The murder suspect who allegedly opened fire in a Panama City lounge is now in custody. He had been on the run since the incident happened more than five months ago.

Back in September of 2021, a shooting inside Outrigger Lounge left one person dead.

“The victim of that gunfire was Tracy Eckman, a patron inside the business that was there and had nothing to do with the altercation,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

Deerik Marquis Bell, 37, is believed to be the person responsible. He had been released from prison only a handful of months before this shooting.

Chief Smith said the incident started when a fight broke out between Bell and Lequentin Williams, 25.

“Out of that physical confrontation, they began exchanging gunfire inside the establishment,” Smith said.

Police said Williams accidentally shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Shortly after being released, he was taken into custody for attempted murder.

But Bell was nowhere to be found.

“Mr. Bell has been playing a very good game of hide-and-go-seek,” Smith said.

PCPD, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, finally tracked him down Monday. It’s something Smith said they couldn’t have done without help from the community.

“It has taken us from September 3rd to [Monday] to finally apprehend him. and that apprehension was made possible with the assistance from tips from citizens,” Smith said.

Bell was taken into custody in Callaway. He is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

