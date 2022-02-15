Parkland shooting still impacting Florida schools four years later

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland-- all three have tragedy associated with their names. But the mass shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School changed Florida school safety precautions forever.

“The most important one was Governor Scott, who was our Florida governor then, said we are going to put a police officer in every single school and the state is going to pay for it. And they did,” Mike Jones, Chief of Police Bay District Schools said.

The state also provided funds for a Guardian Program.

“So that we could arm teachers and staff that would go through specialized training to be able to carry a weapon on campus,” Jones said.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said teachers in the program receive more than 150 hours of training.

“That allows certain teachers who meet training criteria go through a psychological assessment, go through this training at a point the school district and the sheriff’s office is comfortable with them carrying a gun in schools,” Sheriff Ford said.

In addition to the Guardian Program, an app was developed for schools to be able to alert law enforcement immediately.

“It is called HERO 9-1-1 and every law enforcement officer in the county has an app on their phone that will alert them basically if a panic alarm is set off by the school,” Sheriff Ford said.

Bay District School Officials also said they are always preparing students in the case of an active shooter situation.

“Every month now you have to do a lock down drill,” Chief Jones said.

Chief Jones added after Parkland, schools received additional funding for security measures like fencing and cameras.

