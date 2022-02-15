Rutherford and South Walton get set for second round playoff games

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rutherford and South Walton are two of the seven area teams getting set for second round State playoff games Tuesday.

Let’s start with the Rams who are getting set for a home game against Jackson out of the Jacksonville area. So that will be back to back games against teams from Jacksonville for coach Threatt and her team. The first game Thursday night a rather serious test for a playoff opener. Especially when you consider the Rams are the two-seed in their region, and Thursday’s opponent Bolles was a seven seed. The Bulldogs came into the Spiva Ram House with all kinds of fight in them, and at one point in the first half, connected on nine straight three point shots. Making this a very difficult first round match. To the Rams credit, they took a bit of a gut punch, but countered quite nicely thanks to the play and the leadership of veterans like Robinson, Bouie and Edwards. They eventually led the Rams to a two point win 60-58.

“Definitely their experience came in.” Rutherford head coach Jasmine Threatt told me via Zoom Monday. “Just having been there. I think that that definitely showed in that game because they didn’t let them, they didn’t let themselves or their team get down. You know once those nine threes went in the bucket, because they really were, they were back to back to back. And we were over there on the sidelines like ‘Oh my gosh’. I was really proud of them that they came back and they kept fighting the whole time. And I think that that speaks to them as players and just the maturity. And being leaders on the team.”

And having the home court advantage in that game Thursday, and for the game Tuesday, says the coach, is a big deal!

“It’s very helpful. It just helps the girls, it helps them get into a groove of the game. The home court advantage is definitely you know, indescribable almost. Because whether they’re down or they’re up, they have their moms, or their aunties, or their teachers, or their friends. Somebody uplifting them to remind them, that you know, hey you all are not out of this game , you know keep fighting. So the fact that we have I guess, I would say the city behind us, helping to support us, even just coming out and seeing the girls play, you know it helps a lot.”

The Rams now 23-3, Jackson comes west at 16-10. That game at Rutherford Tuesday night at 7.

In another 4A game,, Kevin Craig and his South Walton Seahawks, are coming off a first round playoff win at Paxon over in the Jacksonville area. Now they’ll load up the bus and make a similar trip Tuesday, over to Bishop Kenny in Jacksonville. The Seahawks are 21-3 at this point, Kenny, the champs of their district, are 21-4.

“It has been really a great year for this team.” coach Craig told me Monday via Zoom. “They have far exceeded my expectations. We had a really good summer. You could tell in the summer that we might be better than the last couple of years, with seven seniors, really great leadership.”

And those are the kind of reasons he believes his team is set for yet another good road test. All that and the fact they’ve been playing tough road games all season, says coach Craig.

“And as the season went on we won some big games on the road. We scheduled up. We played Fort Walton on the road, we played Crestview on the road, Rutherford. We played Paxton on the road. We played Niceville a couple of times. We loaded up on our schedule and challenged ourselves with road games.”

Coach Craig set to retire at the end of this season, he’s obviously hoping to stave off that retirement for another couple of weeks. That game in Jacksonville Tuesday set for 7 eastern time.

