Safety tips for online dating this Valentine’s Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day. But getting hit with Cupid’s arrow may not be as charming as it seems.

“So worst-case scenario obviously is we don’t know who you’re meeting with, whether it be friends, family, or law enforcement. And this person disappears, falls off the face of the earth,” Panama City Police detective Kenton Baker said.

It’s the terrifying worst-case scenario of online dating.

Swiping right through dating apps is easy. But when it comes to meeting Mr. or Mrs. right in person, things could go left.

There are a few steps Panama City Police officers are reminding you to take just in case your date doesn’t go as planned.

First thing’s first, plan to meet in a public spot.

“Well-lit areas. Obviously, you don’t want to meet a stranger in an alleyway,” Baker said.

And make sure you tell someone.

“I would let family or friends know where you’re going to go and what time you’re going to be there,” Baker said.

But the scary situations could start long before you meet someone face-to-face.

“They wind up sending hundreds, if not several thousands of dollars to these people online, they’ll wire it, they’ll send banking information. really anything to get something in return, really that they never get,” Baker said.

It’s a scam Detective Baker said he sees happen more often to older people.

“Individuals who hadn’t grown up with technology, who hasn’t seen the dangers,” Baker said.

Falling in love with someone you meet online is still a possibility, but safety should be the first step.

