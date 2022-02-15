Advertisement

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.(simonebiles/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware.

Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes.

Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday of Owens on one knee.

“The easiest yes,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.

Owens told Texas Monthly last year that the shutdown allowed them to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Mayoral candidate targeted in Louisville shooting; suspect in custody
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by theNewsChannel 7 studio to show us some old videos he’s...
Time Travel Tuesday 2/15