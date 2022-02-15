Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
FHP reports the motorcyclist has died.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
A team of assessors will be headed to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in March to make sure...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office being inspected
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Garett Dickens is wanted in Jackson County for robbery and murder with a firearm.
Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Mayoral candidate targeted in Louisville shooting; suspect in custody
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by theNewsChannel 7 studio to show us some old videos he’s...
Time Travel Tuesday 2/15