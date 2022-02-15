Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of a cloudy start as we still have some of those high thin cirrus clouds in place from the end of the day yesterday. They give us a bit of a filtered sunshine effect through the morning hours. But we’ll gradually see them peel away to the east, and mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. So grab the shades and once again something warm to wear out the door; dress in layers.

We’re starting out near or below freezing inland with temperatures on the coast in the mid to upper 30s. There’s a chance for some frost on cars parked outside this morning, especially those away from the beaches. Give the car a peek at some point before your drive, as you may be able to get the defroster on before you go to save a few minutes on the morning drive.

We’ll warm pleasantly into the day ahead, especially as we open into sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures reach the 60s for lunch and highs today top out in the mid to upper 60s, with some inland close to 70. You’ll be able to shed the extra layer in the sunshine this afternoon.

We’re in a bit of a pattern change heading into the mid week as our ridge of high pressure slides to the northeast. The clockwise winds around the ridge will be easterly today but shifting and becoming breezy from the southeast on Wednesday.

That will increase our moisture content, dew points, today into tonight preventing us from getting overly cold in an otherwise clear sky. Lows tonight are only expected to reach the 40s.

The southeasterly flow tomorrow will bring on a few more clouds into our skies and push temperatures into the low 70s for daytime highs. Hello spring feel!

Bottom Line...

For today, filtered sunshine this morning turns mainly sunny into the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 60s on the coast to upper 60s to near 70 for some inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us warming up into the mid week with a spring feel for Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances arrive late Thursday into Friday along a weak cold front.

