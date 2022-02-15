Advertisement

Up & coming platform helping to connect loved ones serving our country

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re missing someone that’s serving in the military on this day of love, NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with the ceo of the platform called Sandboxx.

Sam Meek shared all the ways they’re offering connection between loved ones and those serving our country, plus the resources they offer to help service members better navigate their military careers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious blood stained car found in Jackson County
Blood stained car with bullet holes found in Jackson County
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property.
Florida treasure hunt for unclaimed property
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested.
Jackson County nightclub shooting alleged suspects arrested
Law enforcement officials are working on a multiple-vehicle crash on Front Beach Road that...
Crash on Front Beach Road
Fatal bicycle crash
Fatal bicycle crash

Latest News

If you’re missing someone that’s serving in the military on this day of love, NewsChannel 7′s...
Up & coming platform helping to connect loved ones serving our country
A kitten rests in a cage at Operation Spay Bay in Panama City.
Operation Spay Bay hits major milestone
Overpopulation is a serious issue for stray cats and dogs in Bay County but Spay Bay is working...
Operation Spay Bay Reaches Milestone 70,000 Surgeries
Swiping right through dating apps is easy. But when it comes to meeting Mr. or Mrs. right in...
Safety tips for online dating this Valentine’s Day